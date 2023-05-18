Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.11. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

