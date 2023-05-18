Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lands’ End Stock Performance
Lands’ End stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End
About Lands’ End
Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands' End (LE)
