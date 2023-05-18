Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lands’ End by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lands’ End by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 48,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

