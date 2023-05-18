Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 133,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $276.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $425.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 18.3% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Landsea Homes by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Landsea Homes by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

