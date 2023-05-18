LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €34.40 ($37.39) and last traded at €34.93 ($37.97). 229,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.02 ($38.07).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.39.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.