Laura C. Kendall Acquires 1,000 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Laura C. Kendall purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,475.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.62. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

