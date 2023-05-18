Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock worth $2,896,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.51. 76,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

