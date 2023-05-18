Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lennar by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

LEN opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

