Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,590 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.52% of Sun Life Financial worth $142,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $49.22. 147,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

