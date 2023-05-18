Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Biogen worth $32,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

BIIB traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $302.88. 221,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,850. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.54 and a 1 year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

