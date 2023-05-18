Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $16,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

