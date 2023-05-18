Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $88.25 Million Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,481,662 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,700 shares during the period. Hudbay Minerals accounts for about 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Hudbay Minerals worth $88,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 761,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.34.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.