Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 24,670 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $53,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. 3,835,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.