Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 37,625 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $40,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $4,946,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135 in the last ninety days. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Maxar Technologies stock remained flat at $52.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.89%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

