Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 3,780 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of State Street worth $75,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. State Street Corp increased its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 83.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,872,000 after purchasing an additional 553,285 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.21.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 596,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

