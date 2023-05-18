Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 51,320 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,320 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $192,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,089,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,647,000 after buying an additional 683,387 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,293,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,202,000 after buying an additional 12,610,726 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,070,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,491,000 after buying an additional 106,101 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.26. 245,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.