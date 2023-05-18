Lewis Wilks Acquires 20,000 Shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Stock

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) Director Lewis Wilks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

urban-gro Stock Up 4.8 %

urban-gro stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of urban-gro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in urban-gro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About urban-gro

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

