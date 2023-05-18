Lido DAO Trading Up 30.2% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Lido DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00007999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $87.48 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,295,446 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

