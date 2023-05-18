Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Performance

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott S. Slater bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $208,010 over the last 90 days. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limoneira

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,016 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.8% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 960,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.