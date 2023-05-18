Litecoin (LTC) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $91.30 or 0.00339694 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.66 billion and $574.21 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,950,489 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

