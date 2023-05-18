Loopring Price Up 4.8% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $391.02 million and $15.17 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,331,430,935 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is a decentralized finance platform that provides protocols, infrastructure, and user-facing products for the future of finance. It offers low-fee, high-speed trading, swapping, liquidity provision, and payments while ensuring security of assets. The first zkRollup protocol on Ethereum is deployed by LOOPRING to prevent exchange and payment applications from accessing user assets. LOOPRING was founded by Daniel Wang and is an Ethereum-based project started in 2017. Users can access the decentralized exchange and payment platform through the LOOPRING Layer2 App and the LOOPRING Wallet, a self-custodial smart contract wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

