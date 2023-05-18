Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 599,353 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,353 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $108,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 927.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 598,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 540,500 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 3,842,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,600,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

