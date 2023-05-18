Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,481 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.10% of American Financial Group worth $128,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.16. The company had a trading volume of 50,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,043. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

