Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,298 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up about 0.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $212,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,564,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,620,000 after purchasing an additional 367,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 897,274 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CHK traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.20. 910,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,137. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.40.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

