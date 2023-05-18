Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $167.15 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $167,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.65. 54,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $160.29 and a 1-year high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

