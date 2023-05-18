Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $82.87 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,865,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.