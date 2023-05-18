Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $188,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $168.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,569. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

