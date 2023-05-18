Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 202,882 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,882 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Axonics worth $104,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 19,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,121,404.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,535. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 145,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.77. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

