Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 76,043 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,043 shares during the period. Allstate comprises approximately 1.2% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Allstate worth $337,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Insider Activity

Allstate Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.63. 679,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,523. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

