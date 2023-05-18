Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $98,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.00. 1,020,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

