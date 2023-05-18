Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $223.08.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.39. 1,336,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,850,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

