Luc Seraphin Sells 4,556 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $599,750.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $560,375.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $617,625.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $619,750.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $608,500.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $562,375.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00.

Rambus Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rambus by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $37,795,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 14,267.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 465,615 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

