Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,205,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,868,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,878,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 34,020,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,267,000 after buying an additional 15,989,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 11,490,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

