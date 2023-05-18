LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Lowered to $2.70 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $3.80 to $2.70 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on LumiraDx from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LMDX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 91,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. LumiraDx has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of LumiraDx

LumiraDx ( NASDAQ:LMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). LumiraDx had a negative return on equity of 3,369.09% and a negative net margin of 291.10%. The business had revenue of $41.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMDX. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.