Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given “Maintains” Rating at VNET Group

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 3,056,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,630. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,716,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,194,000 after purchasing an additional 203,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,472,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,667 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 82.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,808,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 7.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

