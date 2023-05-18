Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. 699,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after purchasing an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,692,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,963,000 after acquiring an additional 418,653 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $18,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,369,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

