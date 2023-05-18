Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

MMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

