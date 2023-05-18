Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael G. Barrett Sells 24,679 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 24,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $268,507.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,505,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,375,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 171.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 704,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 445,618 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.1% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 623,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4,993.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 817,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 801,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 10.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 702,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research lowered Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

