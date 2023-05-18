Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Katie Seitz Evans Sells 7,450 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 1,661,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,859. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Magnite by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

