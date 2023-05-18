MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Purchases $12,003.46 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick bought 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $12,003.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 50,424 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 260.3% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

