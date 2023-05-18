Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading 25.7% Higher

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 25.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Mapfre Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Mapfre Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This is a positive change from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

About Mapfre

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

