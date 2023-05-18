Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) were down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 26,110,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 35,664,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

