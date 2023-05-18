Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.24.

MRO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

