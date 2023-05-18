Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 14,551 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
