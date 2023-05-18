Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.50. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 14,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mastech Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

