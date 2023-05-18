Maxime Bouvat-Merlin Sells 6,060 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonos Stock Down 0.1 %

SONO stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

