MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Insider Frank Micallef Buys 8,000 Shares

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Rating) insider Frank Micallef acquired 8,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.51 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$20,080.00 ($13,476.51).

Frank Micallef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Frank Micallef purchased 13,000 shares of MaxiPARTS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,030.00 ($20,154.36).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53.

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. It sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. The company offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes; and approximately 10,000 truck and trailer parts online.

