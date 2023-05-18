MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.09 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 71,000 shares.

MC Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £38.77 million, a PE ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.07.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province; and Greater Soutpansberg Projects, including Chapudi, Generaal, and Mopane projects located in Limpopo province.

