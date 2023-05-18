McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of MCB opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$1.62.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$18.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that McCoy Global will post 0.2002601 earnings per share for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

