MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. 426,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53.
MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group
About MDU Resources Group
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
Further Reading
