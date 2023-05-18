MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.95. 426,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

About MDU Resources Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,284,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after buying an additional 332,237 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

