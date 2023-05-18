Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.10 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.33). 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 261,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.30 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.78) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.49. The company has a market capitalization of £118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

