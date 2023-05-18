Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $93,402.79

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $39.75 million and $93,402.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00008667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,430,167 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,070 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,424,083 with 17,106,015 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.3663967 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $123,085.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.